Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $454.90. 1,119,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

