Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $153.28. 327,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,834. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

