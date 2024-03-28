Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,703 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,495. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

