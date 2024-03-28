Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $203,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.