Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 421.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,925. The company has a market cap of $244.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70.

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

