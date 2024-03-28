Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $369,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,057,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $369,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,057,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.96. 3,415,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

