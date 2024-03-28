Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares accounts for 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 123,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,251. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $207.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

