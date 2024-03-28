Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Separately, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMDE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

