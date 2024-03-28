Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,627 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $166,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 496,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,149. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $485.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

