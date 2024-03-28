Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,941 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,171,000 after buying an additional 101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.97. 1,193,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,033. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

