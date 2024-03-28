Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,932 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter worth $167,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth $187,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,365,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.