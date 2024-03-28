Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 530,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

