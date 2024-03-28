Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,168 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,168 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,230,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,063,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

