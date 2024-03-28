Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $155.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.