UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Up 3.2%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

UTG Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

