Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.88. The stock had a trading volume of 361,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.