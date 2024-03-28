Velas (VLX) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Velas has a market cap of $45.65 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00077053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00025470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,572,935,768 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

