VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Down 0.2%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. 1,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CID. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

