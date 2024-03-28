Whelan Financial Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.