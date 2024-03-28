Wrapped Cardano Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $23.41 billion and $16,657.71 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,410,280 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,742,818,378.514 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.64767257 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,316.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

