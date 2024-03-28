X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 11,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Get X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 335,514 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.