ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $625,226.47 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

