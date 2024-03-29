33,432 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48.

