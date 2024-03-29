407 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $562.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.