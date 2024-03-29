Advocate Group LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

D traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,961. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

