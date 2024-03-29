Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,697. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.