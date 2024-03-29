Advocate Group LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.3% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $290.06. 841,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,433. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

