Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

