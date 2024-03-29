Advocate Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.23. 956,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

