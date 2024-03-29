Advocate Group LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

