Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,159. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.