Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. 3,017,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,942. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.