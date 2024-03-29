Aion (AION) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,064.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00112863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017985 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

