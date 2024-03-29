American Century Quality Preferred ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:QPFF)

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2173 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:QPFF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

