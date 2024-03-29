Ark Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $200.07 million and $10.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002022 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001556 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002880 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,827,086 coins and its circulating supply is 179,826,966 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

