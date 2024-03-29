ASD Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $47.04 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015929 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00023255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,794.71 or 0.99989430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00141848 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0719411 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,684,765.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

