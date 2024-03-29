Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,546. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

