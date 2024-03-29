Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,596 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 260,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,635. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

