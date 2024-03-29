Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Up 133.6% in March

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Francisco D. Salva purchased 333,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 351,600 shares of company stock worth $105,480 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Azitra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azitra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azitra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AZTR remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Azitra has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

