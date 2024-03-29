Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.2 %
BKSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
