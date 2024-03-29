BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Up 21.6 %

OTCMKTS:BSEM traded up 2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.29. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.20 and a twelve month high of 11.98.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

