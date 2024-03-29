BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $866.62 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $69,783.33 or 0.99976138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007271 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00141191 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 70,394.56386253 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,174,187.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

