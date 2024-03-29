Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.