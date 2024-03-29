Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
