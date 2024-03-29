Bitcoin Price Tops $69,883.53 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69,883.53 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,374.46 billion and $25.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.02 or 0.00890082 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00056034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00139445 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,667,887 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
