BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.28 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.28 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00014536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,109.54 or 1.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00141210 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000185 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.