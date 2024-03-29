Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 4.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 78,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 118,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

