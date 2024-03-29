British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

British Land Stock Up 0.2 %

BTLCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

