Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of BUJAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.