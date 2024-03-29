Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance
Shares of BUJAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1
