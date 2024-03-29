Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,054.47

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,054.47 ($38.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,067 ($38.76). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,056 ($38.62), with a volume of 424,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.86) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,875 ($36.33).

Bunzl Trading Down 0.3 %

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,979.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,144.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,054.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 50.10 ($0.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,415.58%.

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 10,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,105 ($39.24), for a total value of £333,166.50 ($421,036.90). Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

