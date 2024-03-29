Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Burberry Group Price Performance
BURBY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.
Burberry Group Company Profile
